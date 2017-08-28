LIVE WIRE *** ‘Harvey’ Moves Back to Gulf, 100K+ Ordered Evacuated in Advance of River Flooding

HOUSTON, Texas — As Tropical Storm Harvey marches back to the Gulf where it is expected to strengthen again, emergency planners in Houston’s neighboring Fort Bend County ordered the mandatory evacuation of about 110,000 people from areas that will be flooding by the Brazos River. The river is expected to hit a record 800-900 year flood mark at 56.1 feet — nearly two feet above the previous record set in the Memorial Day flood of 2016. The National Weather Service reports the deaths of five people in the wake of the former Category 4 hurricane.

UPDATES BELOW: All times are Central Daylight Time

advertisement

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.: Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert ordered the mandatory evacuation of about 20 percent of the population of his county located just southwest of Houston. “Harvey continues to batter Fort Bend County,” County Judge Hebert said during a briefing reported by the Fort Bend Herald. “Residents who flooded last year know how serious this situation is. I am issuing a mandatory evacuation for the potentially affected areas along the Brazos river and urge residents to take action now to protect themselves, their family, and their property.”

“Many of our residents want and need somewhere safe to stay locally, so we have worked with the Red Cross and set up nearby shelters,” the county judge, who serves as the chief executive of county government and head of the county’s emergency response, stated. “I urge all of our residents to work quickly and respond to this call, we have two shelters set up now, one in Richmond at Sacred Heart and one in Houston at the George R. Brown convention center. We will continue taking every necessary step for the safety and security of our residents against these incoming floods.”

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm has moved back into the Gulf of Mexico about 10 miles south of the coastal town of Matagorda. Winds are still listed at 40 mph, but the storm is expected to strengthen slightly as it continues its slow march to the southeast into warmer waters. The storm is expected to remain in this area through Tuesday night and will dump an additional 15 to 25 inches of rain in the already flooded areas of the upper Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana.

NHC officials wrote, “DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL IN THE AFFECTED AREA IF YOU ARE IN A SAFE PLACE. DO NOT DRIVE INTO FLOODED ROADWAYS.”

Areas along the middle Texas coast and southeastern Louisiana can expect 5 to 15 inches of rain.

Since August 24, areas of southeast Texas have received nearly 40 inches of rainfall. The town of Dayton (northeast of Houston) reported 39.72 inches and Waller (northwest of Houston) reported 34.9 inches. The following list shows the widespread nature of the catastrophic flooding Texans are enduring and will continue to face for the next several days.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.: Houstonians pull together to help each other. Others notice:

The acts of kindness and teamwork we are seeing in Texas is what America is all about. People helping people in dire need #HoustonFloods — MentallyUnChained (@brooklyngfellaz) August 28, 2017

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.: Houstonians adopt #HoustonStrong during storm rescue and recovery efforts.

7ummitt Magazine Tweeted that 2,000 people have been rescued from flooded homes in the Houston area. More flooding is expected as up to 20 inches of rain is predicted for Harris and surrounding counties. Rivers are expected to hit record levels of flooding and more than 100,000 people are being ordered evacuated from their homes.

UPDATE 9:15 a.m.: Politico wastes no time in criticizing President Donald Trump by claiming he is attempting to stay out of harm’s way by not going to Houston while first responders and Harris County emergency management officials work feverously to save lives. Up to 20 inches of rain is expected to fall in Houston in the next 24 hours. The president is traveling to Texas and will visit areas devastated by then-Category 4 Hurricane Harvey like Rockport where up to 90 percent of buildings and homes received damage.

UPDATE 9:00 a.m.: On day 2 of the Houston floods, a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy can be seen carrying two small children from a flooded home.

This photo of a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy rescuing two children from high floodwaters in Cypress, Texas is amazing. pic.twitter.com/RsZBWtd4Zn — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) August 28, 2017

UPDATE 8:45 a.m.: Fox 26 Houston reporter Greg Groogan Tweeted a video of a man carrying his pet pig to safety.

One loud and lucky pig rescued from #Harvey high water #Fox26 pic.twitter.com/DRxGaCsVvC — Greg Groogan (@GrooganFox26) August 28, 2017

Southwest Airlines helps out stranded customers.

Southwest Airlines rescues stranded customers in Houston: https://t.co/pB5yj7LsyZ pic.twitter.com/Ay1vP6X1Ux — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2017

Mexico offers aid to Texas “as good neighbors should always do,” The Hill Tweeted.

Mexico offers aid to Texas “as good neighbors should always do” https://t.co/ibekP0xXdY pic.twitter.com/XqMSLKEUKA — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2017

UPDATE 8:35 a.m.: Television host Montel William praised Houston’s first responders for their heroic actions rescuing people from their flooded homes on Sunday.

More photos of some pretty amazing citizens and HFD folks who rescued my wheel chair bound colleague Jacob in #Houston. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/e9WhnFgWCE — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 27, 2017

UPDATE 8:00 a.m.: U.S. Coast Guard video shows rescue of Houston-area man from the rooftop in a flooded subdivision.

UPDATE 7:45 a.m.: An insurance group says that the damage from Harvey could match Hurricane Katrina.

From Reuters:

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) – Flood damage in Texas from Hurricane Harvey may equal that from 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history, said an insurance research group on Sunday. As heavy rain pounded Houston and Texas’s coastal counties, the Insurance Information Institute said it was still too soon to make precise estimates of the damage to homes and businesses. “It could be a flood loss like Katrina because of the amount of water that’s coming in … not as much wind as it will be water,” said institute spokeswoman Loretta Worters. Hurricane Katrina resulted in more than $15 billion in flood insurance losses in Louisiana and Mississippi that were paid by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a federal program that is the only source of flood insurance for most Americans.

Read the rest of the story here.

Follow complete coverage of Hurricane Harvey and Houston Floods on Breitbart Texas.

Numerous Breitbart News Writers contributed to this report.

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart Texas. She has served as a prosecutor and associate judge in Texas. Follow her on GAB @lanashadwick and on Twitter @LanaShadwick2.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Gab, and Facebook.