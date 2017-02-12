The 59th annual Grammy Awards kick off Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Beyoncé leads all artists with nine nominations, including for Album of the Year for her Black Lives Matter-inspired album Lemonade, though she will face stiff competition from British superstar Adele in several of the night’s top categories.

Singer Rihanna and rappers Drake and Kanye West are up for eight nominations apiece. Late Late Show host James Corden is set to MC the proceedings.

Meanwhile, producer Ken Ehrlich has indicated that artists could get more political with their acceptance speeches than usual.

5:54 P.M. — A very pregnant Beyoncé takes the stage for a trippy performance of “Love Drought” and “Sand Castles.” The performance apparently incorporates pre-recorded footage along with some impressive live choreography. Beyoncé herself is taking it easy with the dance moves. Full video as soon as she wraps.

5:51 P.M. — Lukas Graham performs his massive hit “Seven Years.”

5:44 P.M. — David Bowie wins Best Rock Song for “Blackstar.”

“Like all musical heroes, his music is forever,” the presenters say in accepting the award on his behalf. That’s now 5 posthumous Grammys that Bowie has won tonight.

5:38 P.M. — James Corden copies Twenty One Pilots and introduces Ed Sheeran without his pants on. Sheeran performs his new song “The Shape of You” by himself, using an impressive-looking looping rig to provide his own backbeat. The 25-year-old could become the first artist in Grammy history to win Song of the Year two years in a row if he wins for “Love Yourself.”

5:31 P.M. — Twenty One Pilots wins the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Stressed Out.”

Before accepting the award, the duo take their pants off before they take make their way onto the stage.

Guys you really don't have to do this #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/am2lNHyAWY — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

5:25 P.M. — Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood take the stage to perform “The Fighter,” which is most definitely not a country song. John Travolta introduces them as the most dynamic duo since “Danny and Sandy.”

So glad they kept Daft Punk on stage to play w/ Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood. #GRAMMYs — New Slang (@_NewSlang) February 13, 2017

5:17 P.M. — The Weeknd performs “Starboy/I Feel It Coming” with Daft Punk, in all their space-helmeted glory.

5:14 P.M. — Chance the Rapper wins Best New Artist in a crowded field for the night’s first award.

“Glory be to God. I claim this victory in the name of the Lord,” the rapper says in his acceptance speech. “I wanna thank God for my mother and my father who supported me when I was young.”

5:10 P.M. — Host James Corden takes the stage and it’s ten minutes into the show before we get our first jab at Donald Trump. During a rapping bit, Corden mentions, “With President Trump, we don’t know what happens next.”

.@JKCorden: "Live it all up because this is the best and with President Trump we don't know what comes next" #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/EvBi2hqPhS — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017

5:00 P.M. — Adele kicks off the show with her massive hit song “Hello.”

4: 50 P.M. — Johnny Stevens from the rock band High Suspect (nominees for Best Rock Song) makes a red-carpet statement by wearing a jacket with the word “Impeach” stenciled on the back:

4: 40 P.M. — Cee-Lo Green has arrived at the ceremony:

that exploding phone was apparently Cee-Lo's supervillain origin storypic.twitter.com/mFjYXm203t — Al Shipley (@alshipley) February 13, 2017

4:30 P.M. — Showbiz 411’s Roger Friedman reports that Adele will open the show and will perform the tribute to late British pop star George Michael, with the song “Fastlove.” The evening is also expected to include a tribute to Prince featuring a reunited The Time and Bruno Mars.

4:25 P.M. — Early winners on the night include Adele (Best Pop Vocal Album for 25 and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Hello”), Beyoncé (Best Music Video for “Formation,”) Sturgill Simpson (Best Country Album for A Sailor’s Guide to Earth) and Drake (Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Hotline Bling.”)

The late pop icon David Bowie also won four Grammys Sunday (Best Alternative Album, Best Rock Performance, Best Recording Package and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical) for his final studio album, Blackstar.

Other early winners include Patton Oswalt (Best Comedy Album), The Beatles: Eight Days A Week, The Touring Years (Best Music Film) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Best Score Soundtrack).

4:15 P.M. — Singer Joy Villa made an early splash on the red carpet Sunday evening by donning a full-length “Make America Great Again” dress, in an apparent show of support for President Donald Trump.

