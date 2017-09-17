It’s television’s biggest night once again as the 69th annual Emmy Awards kick off Sunday night, September 17, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, with Late Show host Stephen Colbert set to host the proceedings for the first time.

With Colbert hosting this year’s ceremony, the question awards-watchers are asking most is not whether the show will delve into politics, but just *how* political it will get. The CBS host is perhaps the most outspoken anti-Donald Trump critic in all of late-night, and it’s widely expected he’s going to bring his apparent hatred for the president to TV’s big night.

This year’s show also handed out 22 nominations across numerous categories to Saturday Night Live. Alec Baldwin is nominated for his mocking portrayal of Trump, as is Melissa McCarthy, for her impression of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

For those tuning in to the show to see their favorite television shows and stars get awarded (as opposed to the political proselytizing), this year’s ceremony offers up a number of intriguing matchups and storylines.

With the biggest show in all of television (HBO’s Game of Thrones) ineligible for this year’s awards, all eyes will be on Netflix to see if the streaming giant can take home Best Series glory for its 80s nostalgia monster hit Stranger Things, for its Queen Elizabeth drama The Crown, or for longtime contender House of Cards. But those series will face stiff competition from HBO’s other heavy-hitter, the Anthony Hopkins-starring sci-fi drama Westworld, as well as from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and NBC’s ensemble weepy This Is Us, the latter of which hopes to become the first Best Series Emmy-winner for a broadcast network since Fox’s 24 picked up the honor in 2006.

On the comedy side, Veep is up against Atlanta, Silicon Valley, Master of None, black-ish, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and perennial favorite Modern Family, the latter of which could break the record if it picks up its sixth win for Best Series tonight.

All times Eastern. Latest updates at the top.

7:26 p.m. – Half-hour until showtime. Breitbart News is watching, so you don’t have to. Stick around for updates.

6:47 p.m. – The stars are out in full force on the red carpet, and some are using their wardrobe to make political statements. Celebrities like Kumail Nanjiani, Padma Lakshmi, and Matt Walsh are sporting blue ribbons in support of the ACLU, which has fought hard against President Trump’s immigration agenda.

Here’s more red-carpet looks from the night’s stars and nominees:

