Welcome to Breitbart News’s livewire of the 89th annual Academy Awards.

The Oscars kick off at 5:30 p.m. PT, but Hollywood’s biggest stars have already begun arriving on the red carpet. Jimmy Kimmel hosts this year’s ceremony live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The storylines to watch:

— How many wins can the musical La La Land rack up out of its record 14 total nominations? Director Damien Chazelle and leads Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are all hoping for big nights in their respective categories, though Gosling faces stiff competition from Denzel Washington (Fences) and Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea).

— Which stars will use the Oscars stage to launch anti-Donald Trump tirades? Meryl Streep — up for a record 20th Oscar nom for Florence Foster Jenkins — is set as a presenter, so there is a decent possibility of a Golden Globes-style encore, but it could really come from all angles tonight. Look out for Kimmel to zing Trump in his opening monologue.

— Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge is up for six awards, but don’t expect him to win Best Director. Chazelle is the overwhelming favorite in the category, though Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) or Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) could pull it out.

Follow along with Breitbart News as the Oscars get underway in Los Angeles. Latest updates at the top. All times Pacific.

5:30 P.M. — Showtime. Justin Timberlake kicks off the festivities with a performance of his Best Original Song-nominated “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” from the movie Trolls.

5:21 P.M. — Mel Gibson on the red carpet: “As far as I’m concerned, the nomination is the win.”

Gibson says he’s not going to win, but he’s happy to be here. Calls Desmond Doss’s story the “pinnacle of heroism.” If you haven’t seen Hacksaw Ridge yet, turn off the TV and go see it now. You’re welcome.

5:15 P.M. — Chatter says the night will kick off with the presentation of Best Supporting Actor. Barring a major upset, look for Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali to win.

5:09 P.M. — 20 minutes to showtime. Most of the stars have already arrived on the red carpet. If you’d like to see all the red carpet “looks,” check them out here, courtesy of the Hollywood Reporter. We’re not gonna post ’em.

5:00 P.M. — Meryl Streep has arrived.

4:55 P.M. — TMZ reports that a stage prop toppled over and crushed a camera during rehearsals this morning. Jimmy Kimmel was reportedly working on a skit at the time but was off stage, and no one was hurt.

4:48 P.M. — The stars are arriving on the red carpet; the ceremony hasn’t begun yet and we’ve got out first political statement of the night. Loving actress Ruth Negga — up for Best Actress — is sporting an ACLU ribbon on her dress. There will be undoubtedly be plenty more of these tonight; Casey Affleck also rocked one on his lapel during the Independent Spirit Awards last night.

Yeah, looks like Lin-Manuel Miranda (Best Original Song nominee) is wearing one too.

