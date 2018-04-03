Reports: Active Shooter at YouTube Headquarters in San Bruno, California

Police are responding to an active shooting situation at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Police are on scene at the building, where employees of the Alphabet-owned video streaming site have reported shots fired.

This is a developing story. All times Pacific.

Update — 1:52 PM:

Video appears to show people being searched amid evacuation during "active shooter" situation at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California. https://t.co/nToqhLSGq9 pic.twitter.com/1TuxyBtGVm — ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2018

Update — 1:50 PM: Federal law enforcement responds.

The ATF San Francisco Field Division is responding to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. pic.twitter.com/l7XabZ5FpI — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 3, 2018

Update — 1:45 PM: Local ABC station reports that a law enforcement source claims “the shooter is a white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf.”

Update — 1:34 PM:

MORE: Aerial footage shows evacuees with arms raised as police respond to reports of possible active shooter at YouTube HQ in San Bruno, CA https://t.co/mRdpyhYtJ0 pic.twitter.com/T0p4HEs8Nb — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2018

Update — 1:32 PM: San Bruno police confirm “active shooter” just minutes ago.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Update — 1:30 PM:

SWAT has arrived on site. And we saw a negotiator go in #youtubeshooting pic.twitter.com/MSRMWUXZPB — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Update — 1:29 PM: Perspectives from outside the building:

Gunshots at the @youtube office in San Bruno. My office across the street is on lockdown. — Miles⁶ (@KXCMiles) April 3, 2018

Update — 1:25 PM: Employee gives a detailed account of the ordeal from inside — casualties are unknown at this point, but he reports seeing blood:

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

After existing the room we still didn’t know what was going on but more people were running. Seemed serious and not like a drill. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun. Shit. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Police cruisers pull up, hopped out with rifles ready and I told them where the situation was as I headed down the street to meet up with a couple team members. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

In an Uber omw home. Hope everyone is safe. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Update — 1:23 PM: Employees evacuated.

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Update — 1:21 PM:

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018