Reports: Active Shooter at YouTube Headquarters in San Bruno, California

Employees work at the Youtube headquarters in San Bruno, California on May, 26, 2010. AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

by Breitbart News3 Apr 20180

Police are responding to an active shooting situation at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Police are on scene at the building, where employees of the Alphabet-owned video streaming site have reported shots fired.

This is a developing story. All times Pacific.

Update — 1:52 PM:

Update — 1:50 PM: Federal law enforcement responds.

Update — 1:45 PM: Local ABC station reports that a law enforcement source claims “the shooter is a white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf.”

Update — 1:34 PM:

Police search YouTube employees after office evacuation (screenshot via KGO / Circa / Periscope)

Update — 1:32 PM: San Bruno police confirm “active shooter” just minutes ago.

Update — 1:30 PM: 

Update — 1:29 PM: Perspectives from outside the building:

Update — 1:25 PM: Employee gives a detailed account of the ordeal from inside — casualties are unknown at this point, but he reports seeing blood:

Update — 1:23 PM: Employees evacuated.

Update — 1:21 PM:


