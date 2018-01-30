Fact Check: Trump’s ‘Bipartisan’ Immigration Plan Does Not Immediately End Chain Migration

In President Trump’s “State of the Union” (SOTU) address on Tuesday, the president said his “bipartisan approach to immigration reform” will offset an amnesty for potentially millions of illegal aliens by ending chain migration and the Diversity Visa Lottery program.

Fact Check: HALF TRUE

Under “chain migration,” newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. Likewise, the Visa Lottery doles out 50,000 visas annually to foreign nationals from a multitude of countries. The countries include those with terrorist problems, including Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan.

As Breitbart News has reported, Trump’s immigration plan — crafted by a slew of White House advisers — does not immediately end the importation of foreign relatives who are mostly low-skilled.

The White House plan, instead, would allow for the entire potentially 4 million chain migrants waiting in the backlog to enter the country. This process could take 10 to 20 years before America’s working and middle class see reduced legal immigration levels to help their wages rise.

Similarly, although the White House plan would eliminate the Visa Lottery, it would reallocate the 50,000 visas in the program to bring in more foreign workers that would compete with American workers for coveted white-collar jobs.

