Fact-Check: Yes, Black Unemployment Hit Lowest Ever Mark Under Trump

by Ian Mason30 Jan 20180

During his State of the Union Address, President Donald Trump touted his economic achievements, boosting that, “African-American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded.”

Fact-Check: TRUE

According to the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, seasonally adjusted unemployment for African Americans in January 2018 hit 6.8%, the lowest figure ever posted for that statistic since it began being published in 1972. The numbers is down 1.1% from the 7.9% seasonally adjusted black unemployment rate in the last full month of President Barack Obama’s term.

The overall unemployment rate for January was 4.1 percent, also a historically low figure.


