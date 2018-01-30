Fact-Check: Yes, the Obamacare Individual Mandate Impacted Mostly Americans Making Less Than $50k Per Year

- Joe Kennedy Talks Spanish to DACA Illegal Aliens: ‘We Will Fight For You!’
- ‘Build A Wall And My Generation Will Tear It Down:’ Joe Kennedy Recalls Woke Anti-Trump…
- Fact-Check: No, Fall River, Massachusetts, Was Not ‘Built by Immigrants’
- ICONIC: North Korean Dissident Ji Seong-Ho Holds Up Crutches After President Trump Praises Him in…
- Trump in SOTU Address: ‘It Is Time’ for Merit-Based Legal Immigration
During Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Donald Trump claimed that when repealing the Obamacare individual mandate, “We eliminated an especially cruel tax that fell mostly on Americans making less than $50,000 a year .”
Fact-Check: TRUE
The Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which passed in December, repealed the Obamacare individual mandate.The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) found that 6.67 million had to pay the Obamacare individual mandate fine; 5.3 million Americans, or 80 percent of those who paid the fine, make less than $50,000 per year. Almost all of those who paid the individuals who paid the Obamacare fine made less than $200,000 per year.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.