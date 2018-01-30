Fact-Check: Yes, the Obamacare Individual Mandate Impacted Mostly Americans Making Less Than $50k Per Year

by Sean Moran30 Jan 20180

During Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Donald Trump claimed that when repealing the Obamacare individual mandate, “We eliminated an especially cruel tax that fell mostly on Americans making less than $50,000 a year .” 

Fact-Check: TRUE

The Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which passed in December, repealed the Obamacare individual mandate.The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) found that 6.67 million had to pay the Obamacare individual mandate fine; 5.3 million Americans, or 80 percent of those who paid the fine, make less than $50,000 per year. Almost all of those who paid the individuals who paid the Obamacare fine made less than $200,000 per year.


