Fact-Check: Yes, the United States Sends Billions to Countries Who Voted Against Jerusalem Capital Declaration

During his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Donald Trump noted that “dozens of countries” in the United Nations voted to condemn the United States for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and that “American taxpayers generously send those same countries billions of dollars in aid every year.”
Fact-Check: TRUE
128 countries in the UN General Assembly voted to condemn Washington for acknowledging the reality that Israel’s federal government is located in Jerusalem. Among those countries is Afghanistan, which received over $5 billion alone in 2016, according to USAID. Other countries that receive U.S. foreign aid who voted to condemn the U.S. include Iraq ($5 billion in 2016) Egypt ($1.2 billion in 2016), Nigeria ($718 million in 2016), and Tajikistan ($47 million in 2016).
