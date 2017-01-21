America Ferrera at Anti-Trump Women’s March: ‘Platform of Hate and Division Assumed Power Yesterday’

Actress America Ferrera, chair of the Women March on Washington’s “artist table,” addressed thousands of protesters Saturday and delivered a message to President Donald Trump and his new administration.

“It’s been a heartrending time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country,” the Ugly Betty star said. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack, and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday.”

Ferrera, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention last summer, said that the Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress don’t represent America.

“But the president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America,” she said. “We are America. And we are here to stay.”

Actress America Ferrera speaks at the #WomensMarch in Washington, DC: "Our rights have all been under attack" https://t.co/fVsrXa6oaj — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 21, 2017

“We march today for our families and our neighbors, for our future, for the causes we claim and for the causes that claim us,” the 32-year-old actress added.

Ferrera told the crowd of protesters that President Trump is not the “moral core” of America.

“We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war. He would like us to forget the words, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free,’ and instead, take up a credo of hatred,” she said.

The Women’s March on Washington coincide Saturday with dozens of anti-Trump protests around the world.

Hillary Clinton took to Twitter Saturday to show support for the protesters marching and rallying against Trump.

“Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever,” Clinton tweeted. “I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together.”