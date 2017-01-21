Michael Moore at Anti-Trump Rally: ‘We Are Here to Vow to End the Trump Carnage!’

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore declared to thousands of protesters Saturday at the Women’s March on Washington that “We are here to vow to end the Trump carnage!”

The Fahrenheit 9/11 director offered the crowd of anti-Donald Trump protesters some advice on how to stop the nomination of Betty DeVos, President Trump’s pick to head the Department of Education.

“On Monday, call (202) 225-3121. Call your representative and your two Senators, and number one we do not accept Betty DeVos as our secretary of education,” Moore told the crowd. “That’s day one. Make it part of your daily routine.”

“I want you to make this a part of your new daily routine: Call Congress every single day,” he added. “Brush your teeth, make the coffee, walk the dog and call Congress.”

Moore also declared war on the Democratic Party, saying, “the old guard of the Democratic Party has to go.”

“We have to take over the Democratic Party,” Moore said. “God bless the Democrats who fought with us. Who’ve done so many good things. It’s no knock on them” he explained before railing against the Electoral College. “Twice now, we won the White House, yet they walked through the door!”

At one point during his 20-minute speech, Moore held up a copy of Saturday’s Washington Post and ripped it up.

“I don’t think so!” Moore said while holding up the newspaper with a headline that read “Trump Takes Power.”

At Women's March on Washington, Michael Moore rips up front page on Pres. Trump's inauguration https://t.co/MIVYbJqJrQ pic.twitter.com/9Zk9ROLU4J — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2017

“Look at what we’ve already accomplish here today,” Moore told the crowd. “The majority of Americans didn’t want Donald J. Trump in the White House and we’re here today as their representatives.”