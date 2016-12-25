SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has made her annual Christmas address, continuing a tradition of annual broadcasts directly to the people by the Monarch stretching back to the early days of radio.

Pre-recorded in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace, the Queen is seen sitting at a desk next to a new official portrait released earlier in December featuring Prince Charles, the Heir Apparent.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

As in previous years, the Queen used her speech to speak of the strength and inspiration she took from her Christian faith, and the role model she found in Jesus Christ.

The Queen said she “often [draws] strength from meeting ordinary people doing extraordinary things: volunteers, carers, community organisers and good neighbours; unsung heroes whose quiet dedication makes them special. They are an inspiration to those who know them”.

The Queen: "I wish you all a very happy Christmas" #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/KHn3CWD1e4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2016

As well as addressing subjects in the United Kingdom, the Queen’s message was also, as is tradition, sent out to the other realms of which she is sovereign: Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, Barbados, the Bahamas, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Queen missed her family Christmas day visit to church this morning, the first time she has done so in decades. The Palace said she is still recovering from a bad cold.

Her speech is reproduced in full: