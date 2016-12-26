Man Charged With Deliberately Infecting Lovers With HIV

From ITV News:
A hairdresser has appeared in court charged with deliberately infecting male lovers with HIV, following an investigation involving Sussex Police.
Daryll Rowe, 26, of no fixed address but previously from Edinburgh, was before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court.
Rowe did not enter pleas to seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and one count of attempted GBH.
The alleged offences were said to have happened between October 2015 and January 31 this year.
