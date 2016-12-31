Migrants Angry with Sweden Expected ‘Own House’, Girlfriend

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Migrants dissatisfied with the quality of life provided for them by Swedish taxpayers are increasingly speaking out, with one Syrian even accusing Swedes of wanting to kill him and his fellow ‘refugees’.

“You have made our lives miserable”, Syrian Mohammad Jumaa wrote in an opinion piece published by Sweden’s public broadcaster Thursday. Blasting how he and other migrants have waited a year but have yet to be provided with “a good and natural life”, which includes a well-paid job, he laments: “We are people, not animals that only need to eat and sleep!”

Slamming Swedes for “forcing” migrants to “wait in housing with poor conditions”, he wrote: “I am an honourable and honest man. Many refugees curse the day they came here.

“I can’t believe this is in Sweden!” the Syrian exclaimed and accused the country, which casts itself as a ‘humanitarian superpower’, of only pretending to care about human rights. “Why did you open your doors to us refugees, if you can’t help us to live a dignified, respectful and fulfilled life?” Mohammed asks.

“Do not tell me [as an excuse] that you have so many refugees in Sweden. I know that. But I do not understand why you want to kill us a second time. This waiting process is the same as killing us.”

Waiting “is the same as dying”, and it “leads to a lot of stress” and “a lot of bad feelings”, the Syrian explained. Adding that most migrants feel the same way, Mohammed begs Swedes to show care for him and his cohorts, and to see them as “human beings and not just animals or numbers”.

His fellow Syrian, Mahmoud, made a similar appeal for compassion in an interview broadcast Tuesday. “I want a house”, he told Swedish Radio, bemoaning having to live in an apartment, which he said hampered his chances of finding a girlfriend.

Presenter Katarina Gunnarsson notes that the Syrian’s room, paid for by taxpayers “looks like a hotel room”, but Mahmoud said he had higher expectations of life in Sweden.

“I had very high hopes of getting my own private house. And then they give me this apartment. It’s like a refugee camp. What is the difference?” the former Damascus resident complained.

“I’m 25 years old and have not had a girlfriend before. I’m still a virgin. I’m looking for a girlfriend, I’m looking for a wife. But this is impossible, how can I be able to have a life in this room?” he added.

Gunnarsson reminded Mahmoud that many young Swedes would be jealous of him being given an apartment in Stockholm, as the country is gripped in an unprecedented housing crisis.

“I came to Sweden and had high hopes of creating a life here. But after living here for a year and eight months, I started to lose hope,” he responded.

Migrants living in the same Norrtälje apartment block as Mahmoud protested against the newly built modular housing in August. Almost half the building’s residents joined the demonstration, in which they marched to the social services department.

According to staff at the department, protesters felt “misled” over the accommodation as they had expected to be given their own permanent apartments rather than sharing a kitchen with other migrants. According to their spokesmen, the disappointment left some of the migrants experiencing depression and even suicidal thoughts.