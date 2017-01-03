Slovak PM Tells EU States: ‘Stop Holding Referendums’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

(Reuters) – Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico urged other European leaders on Monday to stop calling referendums on domestic issues, saying they posed a threat to the EU and to the euro.

Last June Britain voted in a referendum to leave the European Union and last month Italian voters rejected a constitutional reform plan. Right-wing, anti-immigrant parties in France, the Netherlands, Italy and elsewhere are demanding referendums on their membership of the EU or the euro.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I am asking EU leaders to stop with adventures like the British and Italian referendums (…) on domestic issues which pose a threat to the EU,” said Fico, whose country handed over the rotating six-month EU presidency to Malta on January 1.

Click here to continue reading