Parish Centre Vandalised, Islamist Slogans Written on Walls

Vandals “devastated” a Christian parish centre in Germany, writing Islamist slogans on the walls, in another example of an attack on a Christian site during the New Year.

In a statement released this Thursday, police in the town of Brühl in the Rhein-Neckar district of Baden-Württemberg confirmed the parish centre had been broken into on the evening of 30 December.

They said the vandals had left a “picture of devastation”, destroying glass panes, breaking doors and writing “Islamist” slogans on the walls.

Despite the nature of the slogans, however, police have said they “do not assume” they are relevant to the motive for the attack.

A number of Christian sites were attacked in Germany and Austria during the New Year period, with the perpetrators still largely unknown.

Breitbart London reported last week on a series of attacks on chapels and shrines in northern Austria, with statues beheaded, prayer books burned and sacred images destroyed.

In one incident in the village of St Radegund, vandals damaged a statue of the Virgin Mary before stealing prayer books and wooden objects and burning them in a nearby wood.

In a similar attack in Braunau am Inn, just a few miles away, vandals stole a Christ figure from a cross and beheaded a statue of St Barbara, causing an estimated 5,000 euros of damage.

The attacks are nothing new, however. In November, Breitbart London reported on similar incidents in the German town of Dülmen, where Christian statues were damaged and destroyed.

Noses and fingers were smashed off, while some were even beheaded.

Police said the attacks could be religiously motived, however they struggled to find the culprits.

Germany and Austria witnesses a massive influx of mainly Muslim migrants over the past couple of years as part of Europe’s ongoing migrant crisis.

In September last year, an inquiry by the Austria’s Freedom Party claimed over 120,000 illegal migrants had entered the country over the previous year.