Davos: NGO Boss Criticises U.S. Asylum Seeker Vetting, Tells EU Countries to Take ‘Fair Share’ of Migrants

President of NGO International Rescue Committee David Miliband has criticised the thorough vetting of asylum seekers in the U.S. and told EU countries to “play their part” and respond to the “relocation claims” of migrants.

The former British foreign secretary stated the migrant crisis will only continue to grow and admonished the “backlash” against the “Davos world view” which is “so hopeful of supporting [the migrants]”.

Miliband (above left, next to billionaire open borders campaigner George Soros) penned the article, which puts forth his policy solutions to the migrant crisis, on the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) ‘Agenda’ platform.

Though he conceded the migrant crisis was “a cause of the revolt against globalization”, he asserted 2017 was the time for governments, NGOs, businesses, and citizens to “mobilize” and “implement” solutions.

– Asylum Seeker Vetting –

The president of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) recommended to the elite Davos conclave the U.S. “must continue its proud tradition of resettling refugees”.

Framing the fact that asylum seekers can face 18-24 months of security vetting as a negative, Miliband criticised the U.S. and implied that the government should reduce security measures.

“It remains harder to get to the US as a refugee than by any other route. Biometric tests, multiple interviews and name checks conducted by at least four government departments mean that refugees are the most heavily security-vetted population in the country,” he said.

He slammed then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump’s campaign promise to halt a potential mass importation of migrants.

“We have to stop the tremendous flow of Syrian refugees into the United States,” the president-elect had said. “We don’t know who they are, they have no documentation and we don’t know what they’re planning.”

The IRC has a history of pushing its asylum seeker relocation agenda in the face of the country’s national security measures. Following the September 11th terror attacks, the IRC undertook an advocacy campaign to attempt to reverse the government’s slowdown in asylum seeker resettlement approval.

In Europe, where well over a million migrants entered unvetted, several terror attacks have been committed in Germany, France, and Belgium either by migrants or Islamists posing as asylum seekers.

In the U.S., the Somali asylum seeker and terrorist Abdul Razak Ali Artan, who attacked eleven people at Ohio State University, had been resettled in the U.S. in 2014.

– European Migrant Redistribution –

The son of Marxist author Ralph Miliband, David Miliband also slammed European countries for not doing, as he perceived, their fair share of housing migrants who were invited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“First, Europe must deal properly with refugees already on the continent…The EU needs to act now to improve living conditions in Greece and Italy and to process their asylum, family reunion and relocation claims, quickly.

“Germany and Sweden cannot continue to shoulder the lion’s share of responsibility for hosting refugees; other countries must play their part.”

Forced migrant resettlement has been roundly rejected in Europe, particularly by Eastern European leaders like Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The European Union (EU) had proposed to fine members €250,000 (£218,000, $266,000) for every migrant rejected. Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło rejected the EU’s demands, her Deputy Foreign Minister Konrad Szymanski later saying the plans were “dead”.

The Blairite took control of the IRC in 2013 after failing to win leadership of the Labour Party three years earlier having been beaten in the final round by his own brother, Ed Miliband.

Other figures of the IRC include former Secretary of State under former President Bill Clinton Madeleine Albright, former Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Kofi Annan, and elder statesman Henry Kissinger.