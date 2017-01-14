Poll: George Soros Incredibly Unpopular In Native Hungary

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A new poll among Hungarians has shown a strong dislike of left wing billionaire financier George Soros as they soundly reject the activist methods of the organisations he funds.

George Soros, the Hungarian-born left wing activist funding billionaire, is often seen with figures like Hillary Clinton and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but a new poll from his native Hungary shows he may not be very welcome in his home country. The poll, conducted by the Századvég Foundation reveals that 61 percent of Hungarians have an unfavourable opinion of Mr. Soros, Hungarian paper Magyar Hirlap reports.

The unpopularity of Soros increases the further to the right the respondents identify as. Among those who support the governing coalition of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party and the nationalist Jobbik party, 80 percent of those who took part in the survey have an unfavourable opinion of Soros.

Soros does have his supporters in Hungary as the poll shows 14 percent agree with him and his organisations which include the Open Society foundation. The favourability is largely from supporters of the Democratic Coalition (DK) and the liberal Together (Együtt) parties, both of which urged a boycott of the Hungarian migrant redistribution referendum last October.

Earlier this week Szilárd Németh, an MP in the ruling Fidesz party, announced that he would seek to “sweep away” organisations linked to and funded by Soros which he claimed were non-transparent and “encourage the spread of political correctness and global capital overcoming national governments.”

By far and large the respondents in the Századvég Foundation poll also rejected the so-called “soft power” methods of Soros and his organisations. Eighty-eight percent said that they reject the idea of foreign actors attempting to influence the democratic process of their country through the use of activism and non-governmental organisations, or NGOs.

Hungarians on both the right and the left are concerned with the issues of national sovereignty and mass migration, according to polls. Mr. Soros has admitted in public that “national borders are the obstacle” when speaking on the subject of mass migration.

The Soros-funded Open Society Foundation has also promoted mass migration and leaked documents showed that the group even admitted that the migrant crisis would be a good opportunity to raise funds for their pro-migrant operations.

Soros has also been active in the United States in the wake of the election of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. After reportedly losing a billion dollars due to the election result, Soros groups are said to be organising an “Anti-Trump woman’s march” the day after the January 20th presidential inauguration.