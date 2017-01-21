‘Merkel’s Migrants’: Germany’s Rejected Asylum Seekers Flood Paris

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Migrants rejected for asylum by Germany are flooding into the French capital Paris, leaving some migrant centres almost completely full.

Between 50 and 100 rejected asylum seekers are entering France per day, according to figures from Europe 1 Le JDD, causing a new headache for the country’s authorities and creating a defining issue for the forthcoming presidential election.

Berlin registered some 280,000 asylum claims in 2016, although over 700,000 are still being processed. Of these, 162,510 were filed by Syrians and 127,892 by Afghans.

The vast majority of Syrians receive asylum status if they can prove their identity. However, one out of every two asylum applications from Afghans get rejected. Those rejected migrants, instead of waiting to be deported, then try their luck in a different country.

A 400-place asylum centre opened by Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo in November is already close-to-full, and the city has announced the creation of another 200 places to cope with demand.

Authorities have been sounding the alarm for the past few days as makeshift camps begin forming in the streets again.

Breitbart London reported in November how Paris’s migrant slums were hotbeds of crime, as gangs fought one another on the city’s streets.

Many of migrants had originally travelled to the city after authorities dismantled the infamous “Jungle” camp in Calais, with large numbers gathering in the Stalingrad district.

Footage from April 2016 shows the Stalingrad camp explode in violence as massive riot erupted between over 1,000 people.

Despite being officially broken up, authorities are concerned that the camp and others like it will reform as the new wave of rejected asylum seekers travels across the border from Germany.

One local resident said in November: “The stench of urine, faeces, and rubbish has made Stalingrad an unhealthy place to live. The place is dead, no one wants to come here anymore. People are afraid to go out and lock themselves in.”