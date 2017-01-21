UK PM Theresa May to Meet Donald Trump Next Week

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet new U.S. President Donald Trump next week, the White House has confirmed.

The invitation means Mrs May is likely to be the first foreign leader to meet Mr Trump since he was sworn in as President on Friday.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The meeting is expected to be Thursday.

Mrs May said in a statement released after the inauguration: “From our conversations to date, I know we are both committed to advancing the special relationship between our two countries and working together for the prosperity and security of people on both sides of the Atlantic.

“I look forward to discussing these issues and more when we meet in Washington.”