Two U.S. Soldiers Injured In Poland Winter Weather Military Truck Crash

by Breitbart London22 Jan 20170

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Defense Ministry says two U.S. soldiers have been hurt in an Army truck accident in southwestern Poland.

A ministry communique issued Sunday said the truck carrying tank ammunition skidded off a slippery road because the driver was going too fast for the winter road conditions.

Some of the ammunition for M-1 Abrams tanks the truck was hauling spilled onto the road leading to Zagan, where U.S. troops are based. The road was temporarily closed after the accident occurred after dark Saturday.

 A spokesman for local firefighters, Capt. Dariusz Szymura, tells television station TVN24 that one of the soldiers was hospitalized.

About 3,500 U.S. troops are deploying to Poland under a plan approved by former President Barack Obama to ease the worry in a region nervous about Russian military activity.


