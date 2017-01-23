Terrorist Who Killed Lee Rigby Will Pursue £20,000 Lawsuit for Teeth Broken in Prison

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Islamist terrorist Michael Adebolajo, who murdered Lee Rigby, has found a lawyer who will pursue his claim when he lost two teeth after lashing out at prison guards.

Adebolajo had intended to sue the prison service in 2015 but had not found a lawyer to take on his case. The Sun has reported Adebolajo has now found legal representation and is seeking £20,000 in compensation.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Muslim converts Adebolajo and accomplice Michael Adebowale were found guilty of murdering 25-year-old army soldier Fusilier Rigby in broad daylight near his barracks in Woolwich, south east London, in 2013. They mowed him down in a car before hacking him to death with knives and a cleaver.

Following his conviction, the terrorist was sent to Belmarsh prison where he lashed out at prison guards before hitting his face on a window, breaking two teeth. The five guards involved were suspended but later cleared following a six-week investigation.

The Prison Officers’ Association said at the time the guards were restraining Adebolajo, and they only use force “where necessary”. Adebolajo was later found attempting to radicalise other inmates and was moved to Frankland prison in County Durham.

During the initial attempt to sue, the Ministry of Justice said it would “robustly” defend itself against claims brought by Adebolajo.

“The public will be rightly outraged at the thought of this man receiving compensation from the taxpayer and we robustly defend claims made against the Prison Service,” the ministry said in a statement.

On Sunday Lee’s mother, Lyn Rigby, said, “This is nothing more than blood money. This is the last person on earth who deserves compensation.

“You can replace broken teeth but you can’t bring back the life of my treasured boy.”

Mrs. Rigby added, “It hurts so much that he just won’t go away and leave us to pick up the pieces of our broken lives. It’s almost as if he revels in the limelight of his heinous crime and has no remorse or shame for what he has done.

“Like many killers, he seeks to psychologically control the victims of his crime by toying with our emotions — but we won’t be dragged down again. We are learning to be stronger and hold our heads high out of respect and dignity for Lee.”

Adebolajo was sentenced to a whole life jail term for the murder. Adebowale was jailed for life with a minimum 45 years.