Skip to content

Austrian Police Raid Homes in Search of Islamist Radicals

Austrian police officers guard the entrance to the West-Balkan conference "Managing Migration together" at the Austrian interior ministry in Vienna, Austria on February 24, 2016. Austria hosts talks with countries along the well-trodden migrant path through the western Balkans to northern Europe, as tighter border controls raise fears of a humanitarian crisis, particularly in Greece. / AFP / JOE KLAMAR (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)
JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images

by Breitbart London26 Jan 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s interior ministry says that police in the country’s two largest cities have conducted raids in their search for suspected Islamic radicals.

But ministry spokesman Karl-Heinz Grundboeck says that he will give details once Thursday’s sweeps are completed and evaluated.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

He spoke after Austrian media reported police searches of homes in Vienna, the capital, and the southern city of Graz.

They come less than a week after police in Vienna detained a 17-year-old they describe as belonging to “radical Salafist” circles who they said has confessed to experimenting with building a bomb.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.