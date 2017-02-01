DELINGPOLE: Prince Charles Lecturing Donald Trump on Environment Won’t Have Fairytale Ending

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WHAT does the Prince of Wales most want to be when he finally grows up: A half-baked political activist or a halfway decent king?

He can’t be both, unfortunately, as we’ve just been reminded by the ludicrous playground fight he is trying to pick with the new President of the USA.

Prince Charles is upset that Donald Trump doesn’t believe in man-made global warming.

But instead of just handing him a signed copy of his new Ladybird book Climate Change — perhaps with “HINT! HINT!” scrawled on it in red crayon — when Trump arrives on his state visit the Prince apparently wants to give him a lecture.

