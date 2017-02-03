Shouts of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Court as Muslim Sex Gang Sentenced for Child Rape

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Members of a Muslim rape gang shouted “Allahu akbar” [my god is greatest] in court Thursday as they were jailed for raping, drugging, and abusing girls aged 11 and 13 in the town of Rotherham.

Matloob Hussain, Mohammed Sadiq, and brothers Basharat, Nasser, and Tayab Dad were convicted of 21 historic sex offences at Sheffield Crown Court on the 26th of January.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The six men were given sentences of between 10 and 20 years and totalling more than 80 years on Thursday for the crimes in the South Yorkshire town committed between 1999 and 2001.

Some of the abuse occurred in a flat above a family-owned shop in the town, and one of the victims, known as Girl A, fell pregnant aged just 12 years old.

On one occasion, brothers Basharat and Nassar locked the terrified 12-year-old girl in the flat overnight, which was described as being extremely dirty, with no electricity or running water. She was trapped there until her mother rescued her the following day, the Sheffield Star reports.

“The fact they could lock her in a flat in those conditions and walk away shows the contempt they had for her,” Sarah Drake, for the prosecution, told the court.

She said the paedophile’s contempt towards the girl was further shown under police interview in 2015, when Basharat described her as being a “slag” and told police: “She’s dirty, she will go with anyone.”

The victim in a statement read to the court, said: “There’s evil and truly evil people in the world. I feel my child was the product of pure evil”, the Mirror reports.

The horrific crimes only began to come to light when South Yorkshire police began investigating the sexual exploitation of young girls in Rotherham in 2014 after allegations of a cover-up were exposed in the press.

Later in 2014, the government’s Jay report found that more than 1,200 girls from Rotherham had been raped, trafficked, and abused by mostly Muslim gangs. The abuse was allowed to go on for around ten years because authorities were scared of accusations of racism, the report found.

Eight men of Muslim, Pakistani origin were sentenced for the crimes in November 2016. A further six men and two white women had been found guilty in October.

In court yesterday, brothers Basharat Dad (32), Nasar Dad (36), and Tayab Dad (34) were convicted of 16 offences between them.

Basharat was jailed for 20 years after being convicted of six counts of rape, five of indecent assault, and one of false imprisonment.

Nasar was jailed for 14-and-a-half years for one count of rape, inciting indecency with a child, and false imprisonment and Tayab will spend 10 years behind bars for rape.

Matloob Hussain (42) and Mohammed Sadiq (40), were both found guilty of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

Hussain and Sadiq were both jailed for 13 years.

Amjad Ali (38), admitted before the trial to sexual intercourse with a girl under 13. He was jailed for 11 years.