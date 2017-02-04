SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LONDON, United Kingdom — Thousands of people joined a protest against U.S President Donald Trump in London on Saturday, calling an end to his immigration order and the cancellation of his planned state visit later this year.

The demonstrators, who predominantly came from a variety of left wing groups, gathered outside the U.S embassy in Grosvenor Square at 11am before marching to Downing Street.

Protesters held placards reading, among other things, “Stop Trump’s Muslim Ban”, “Silence Is Compliance” and “No to racism, no to Trump”.

Organisers included the Stop the War Coalition, Stand Up to Racism, the Muslim Association of Britain, the Muslim Council of Britain and Friends of Al-Aqsa.

This was the third demonstration in London since President Trump’s inauguration, after a similar demonstration Monday evening, and the London version of the so-called “Women’s March”.

Kevin Courtney, General Secretary of the National Union of Teachers, told the crowd that every British teacher should be involved in the campaign against Trump.”

“We can fight Trump’s policies, we can fight that division,” he said.

Mr Trump is due to visit Britain later this year on a state visit. A petition to cancel that visit, to spare the Queen “embarrassment”, has now reached around 1.8 million signatures.

The protest came despite a federal judge in Washington State granting a nationwide emergency order blocking President Trump’s executive order restricting immigration, declaring it unconstitutional.

The White House issued a statement saying it would file for an “emergency stay” for the order. The President also took to Twitter to say: “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”