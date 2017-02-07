Poll: Growing Majority of Brits Back ‘Hard Brexit’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

(REUTERS) – A majority of Britons approve of the government’s approach to leaving the European Union, a poll indicated on Monday, in a boost to Prime Minister Theresa May after she laid out her priorities for negotiations.

May set out her vision for Brexit in a speech in mid-January, outlining plans to leave the EU single market in a clean break with the bloc.

She had previously been criticised for being vague, and some lawmakers want further clarity before they will vote to start Brexit negotiations.

While May still faces some opposition from lawmakers, a majority of the public approve of her government’s approach, for the first time since polling firm ORB began the series of polls in November.

