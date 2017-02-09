‘Several Injured’ After ‘Explosion’ At French Nuclear Plant

CAEN (FRANCE) (AFP) – An explosion at a nuclear power station in northern France on Thursday caused minor injuries but happened outside the plant’s nuclear zone and posed no risk of contamination, authorities said.
“It is a significant technical event but it is not a nuclear accident,” senior local official Olivier Marmion told AFP following the blast at the Flamanville plant 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Cherbourg.
