Charity Takes UK Government to Court, Demands More ‘Child Refugees’

(AP) – A charity is taking the British government to court over its decision to close a program bringing unaccompanied child migrants to the U.K. from Europe.

The government has announced it will close the scheme after 350 children came to Britain – far fewer than the 3,000 originally expected under a law passed to help some of the tens of thousands of migrant children across Europe.

Help Refugees is asking the High Court in London to overturn the decision. Lawyer Rosa Curling says the number of children helped was “woefully low” and it was unlawful to limit it to 350.

Judge James Holman said Friday he would aim to hear the case in May.

U.N. refugee agency spokesman William Spindler says “hundreds of children’s lives have been saved” through the generosity of local communities and authorities