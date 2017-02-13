Hapless Police Arrest Violent Afghan Migrant After 24-Hour Crime Spree

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An Afghan migrant evaded Austrian police twice in a 24-hour crime spree, assaulting numerous people before following an 18-year-old female student home and masturbating on her family’s doorstep.

The 17-year-old began his rampage through the city of Salzburg, Austria, by engaging in a fight with a Somali migrant, almost ten years his senior. He punched the man in the face, leaving his mouth injured, Krone Zeitung reports.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Passers-by in the Alpine city near the German border managed to hold the violent young man until police arrived. However, he was not detained and continued on his night of chaos.

Just a few hours later, he attacked a porter outside a hotel, punching the 51-year-old in the face. The migrant initially managed to flee the scene, but after a short search the police caught up with him.

According to Krone Zeitung, Austria’s largest newspaper, the police noted the migrant was an “old acquaintance”, but once again failed to stop his crime spree.

In the early hours of the morning, he struck again. The young man is reported to have hit an 18-year-old student in the face as she made her way home.

The young woman managed to get away and into her parent’s house, where she awoke her father to alert him of the attack. The father shouted at the migrant and told him to get off his property.

However, it is reported that the 17-year-old had already masturbated on the doorstep of the family home before he was forced to leave.

The police arrived once again to detained the migrant. However, he managed to injure one of the officers on the nose before he was finally apprehended.

This time, after assaulting two men and a woman, behaving indecently, and injuring a policeman, he was locked up. He reportedly remains in Puch Urstein prison just outside Salzburg, pending trial.