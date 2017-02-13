Le Pen Zeroes in on Security, Migration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

PARIS (AP) — Right wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is zeroing in on two of her top priorities, security and immigration, in a visit to southeastern France.

Le Pen paid homage to the 86 victims of an attack last year in Nice, with a visit Monday to the city’s famed seaside promenade where revelers were mowed down by a truck while celebrating Bastille Day.

Le Pen was then heading to the border post in Menton, where migrants often try to enter France from Italy.

She wants France to better control its borders to fight illegal arrivals, quitting the border-free Schengen zone as well as the European Union.

Polls suggest Le Pen will place among the top two in France’s April 23 first-round election, but will struggle to win the May 7 runoff.