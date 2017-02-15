Watch: Farage Slams EuroParl for Ignoring the People on Migration – ‘They Want Tougher Rules Than I do!’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Nigel Farage has slammed European Union (EU) institutions for continuing to foster large scale immigration from Muslim countries in opposition to the wishes of the people of Europe.

Citing a Chatham House survey published last week which sought the opinions of ten thousand people across ten European Union (EU) member states, Mr. Farage told his colleagues in the Strasbourg parliament: “Only 20 per cent of people want immigration from Muslim countries to continue. Just 20 per cent want us to keep on allowing people in from Muslim countries.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Which means your voters have a harder line position on this than Donald Trump or myself, or frankly any party sitting in this parliament.

“That is where we’re going, and I simply cannot believe that you’re blind to the fact.”

He added: “The fact is, the European Union has no future at all in its current form, and I suspect you’re in for as big a shock in 2017 as you were in ’16.”

Guy Verhofstadt MEP, the European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator, insisted that, despite the opposition to its immigration policies, the people of Europe still support the EU and want “more Europe”.

“People are not against Europe, they want more Europe to face these challenges. But they are critical, that’s true, towards the way the European Union works today,” he said.

But speaking later on his LBC radio show, Farage reiterated that the majority of Europeans took a harder line against migration from Muslim-majority countries than either himself or U.S. President Trump.

“I have spent much of my political career arguing that immigration should be controlled. Fighting, and saying ‘we must be careful about allowing terrorists into our country and we need to vet carefully,” he said.

“But I myself would never ever suggest that we should totally ban people from ever coming to Britain to settle from those countries, and all that Donald Trump tried to do was put in a 90-day suspension while they worked out what the vetting should be.”

A year after extending an open invitation to migrants to come to Germany with her “open door” policy, which saw over a million migrants enter Germany alone, Chancellor Angela Merkel last September admitted the policy was a mistake.

“We didn’t embrace the problem in an appropriate way. That goes as well for protecting the external border of the Schengen area”, the German chancellor said in an interview.