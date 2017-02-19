Breitbart London’s Raheem Kassam To Address CPAC, USA’s Biggest Conservative Conference

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart London’s Editor in Chief Raheem Kassam has been confirmed as a speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland. The event is the largest right-wing political conference in the United States, and welcomes over 10,000 delegates.

Mr. Kassam, who has been the editor of Breitbart News’s London bureau since its inception in February 2014 and is a regular host on the Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot has been a regular attendee at the conference since 2009. Confirming him as a speaker, chairman of the American Conservative Union — CPAC’s organiser — Matt Schlapp praised Mr. Kassam’s knowledge of developments in European politics and how they could impact the United States.

Editor of @BreitbartLondon, @RaheemKassam understands the link between European missteps and America’s future. Don't miss him at #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/3bprH3nUdi — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 18, 2017

Talking after his name was added to the list of confirmed speakers, Mr. Kassam said he was looking forward to the event and that the United States had an opportunity to learn from the mistakes Europe made over the mass migration crisis. He said:

“I’ve been attending CPAC for the past 8 years now and it gives me great pleasure to accept their invitation for me to speak this year.

“CPAC audiences are the best in the world, and for a conservative like me, it is imperative that we learn from each other, all across the world, in our efforts to defend our philosophy from both the left and those amongst us that would attempt to derail our values.

“What I’ve seen happen to the Conservative Party in Britain, as well as throughout the migrant crisis in Europe, will come to mark America’s future if it is not on guard 24/7”.

Other announced speakers from the American and Global conservative scene include Vice-President Mike Pence, former UKIP-leader turned political commentator Nigel Farage, and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Kicking off with an Activism boot camp on Wednesday 22nd, the conference will run at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland until Saturday 25th.