Left Wing Swedish Newspaper Journalist Attacked in ‘No Go Zone’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A photographer for Dagens Nyheter, one of Sweden’s largest newspapers, was the victim of an attack by rioters at the notorious Stockholm migrant-populated suburb of Rinkeby.

The continued riots in the densely migrant-populated Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby has seen multiple cars set on fire and a photographer from Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter was attacked. The photographer said the attack occurred just after 10:00 pm at night and said, “I was met with a lot of punches and kicks on both the body and the head. I have spent the night in the hospital,” Dagens Nyheter reports.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The photographer says he arrived in the troubled suburb by car and parked away from the riots. After walking to Rinkeby square where the riots were occurring, he claims he was attacked by up to fifteen men.

According to the photographer, he hid his camera under his coat though the attackers discovered it and stole it from him. Journalists have been attacked in Rinkeby before in broad daylight. A television crew from Australia were attacked by several masked men last year and were even rammed by a car.

After the attack, the photographer managed to escape to a nearby petrol station where he called the police. Police told the man that no patrols were available to help him and that he would have to get to the hospital on his own.

“I was shocked for hours afterwards. The police eventually came and I made a complaint about the assault and aggravated theft. They said that the chances of the perpetrators or the camera is found is small. Non-existent,” he said.

Police have also been attacked in Rinkeby multiple times and as recently as just over a week ago. Stockholm police spokesman Eva Nilsson said that officers were beaten by a mob of between 20 and 30 people who kicked and punched them while they were doing a routine check on an individual.

“Of course, it’s a serious thing when police officers who are just acting in their official capacity are attacked in this way. It is a reality which, unfortunately, exists as something which happens now and again for colleagues who work there,” Nilsson said.

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the fracturing of Swedish society due to mass migration only days before the Rinkeby riots broke out. The Swedish establishment mocked the president assuring the foreign public that Sweden was fine.