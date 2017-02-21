Ten Reasons Sweden’s ‘Multicultural Utopia’ Is Massively Failing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sweden’s government reacted to comments made by President Trump on the failings of the Swedish multicultural experiment with bewilderment, but the situation in Sweden is deteriorating rapidly due to mass migration.

Here are ten topics and incidents that expose what Sweden’s government won’t acknowledge:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

1. The murder of asylum centre worker Alexandra Mezher by a Somalian asylum seeker who lied about being underage.

In February of 2016, Alexandra Mezher was stabbed to death by a Somalian asylum seeker named Youssaf Nuur in a home for underage migrants. A memorial for Ms. Mezher was cancelled by local politicians for fears it might “offend” the other migrants.

Nuur turned out to have been lying about his age and was tried as an adult and later sentenced to psychiatric care after a doctor’s evaluation.

2. Multiple hand grenade attacks in Swedish no-go zones.

Sweden likes to do things a little differently and so do its criminals, which is why hand grenade attacks on police and rival gangs are not uncommon. While the heavily migrant-populated city of Malmo is best known for its grenade attacks, the Swedish capital of Stockholm has seen at least one as well.

As recently as last August an eight-year-old British boy was killed by a hand grenade while visiting family in Gothenburg. Sweden even had to redeploy bomb disposal teams from Iraq back to Sweden, due to the high number of attacks.

3. Police are quitting their jobs in huge numbers.

The constant danger from migrants in no-go areas have led a lot of police to just give up. An estimated 80 percent of police are considering another career because of the violence and the government not letting them properly do their jobs due to political correctness.

Swedish police Sergeant Peter Larsson noted: “The violence against us in the police and the paramedics and firefighters, has become much worse. We’re talking about stone throwing, violence, fires. It has become much worse in recent years.”

4. There are at least 55 real no-go zones.

Travelling to Sweden? If so, there are at least 55 areas you might want to avoid according to police who say they have little to no control in various areas around the country. The most famous no-go areas are the Stockholm suburbs of Rinkeby and Husby and vast portions of the city of Malmo.

Due to Sweden being quite cold in the winter, the residents of no-go areas have invented a unique way to stay warm by setting cars on fire during the night.

5. Most serious crime is committed by migrants.

The Swedes are a friendly and peaceful people, but many migrants? Not so much, according to detective Peter Springare. Mr Springare said that almost all of the serious crimes he sees are committed by migrants.

“Countries representing the all the crimes this week: Iraq, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Somalia, Syria again, Somalia, unknown, unknown country, Sweden. Half of the suspects, we can’t be sure because they don’t have any valid papers. Which in itself usually means that they’re lying about their nationality and identity,” he wrote.

The Swedish government saw the post and have decided to investigate Springare for charges of inciting racial hatred for pointing out the facts.

6. Migrants raping underage migrants in asylum homes.

Swedish asylum homes should be fairly safe, but that hasn’t been the case for many underage boys and girls over the last year. In one case a group of Afghan migrants sexually abused a fellow Afghan boy who was under the age of 15 after luring him into the woods. Last February another young migrant was sexually attacked by fellow asylum seekers and beaten.

A 15-year-old girl was the victim of rape by an asylum seeker who had only been in Sweden for two days.

7. Migrants raping Swedes.

Music festivals are big in Sweden but the party atmosphere has seen a dark turn over the last year as an epidemic of migrant sex assaults has emerged. The Bravalla Festival in Norrkoping saw 40 sex assaults including five rapes, the Kalstad ‘Putte i Parken’ (Party in the Park) had 35 sex assaults reported with the youngest victim being only twelve.

The reaction from Swedish Interior Minister Anders Ygeman was to say that it was nothing new and it had been worse in the past anyway.

In Malmo, the police have warned that sex attacks against children as young as twelve could “escalate.”

To combat the problem the Swedish government has enrolled migrants in “flirt courses” to teach them how to properly pick up Swedish girls.

8. Swedish authorities and media covering up migrant crime.

If there’s one thing you don’t want in Sweden, it’s being called a racist. Exposing migrant crimes can lead to being shunned by polite Swedish society. So, in order not to be racist authorities and the media cover up migrant crimes according to security guard Anders Hedlund who witnessed a migrant riot. Police said the incident simply wasn’t “newsworthy” and the local paper “Censored” their coverage of the event.

Author and lecturer Karl-Eirik Kval said the cover-up extends to academia with criminology researchers purposely obscuring the statistics of crimes committed by migrants and refusing to allow other researchers access to their source data.

The most recent statistics of migrant crime come from 2001 and show that the crime rate among Swedes was only 5 percent, while North Africans were at 20 percent.

Police have come up with various reasons for the rise of migrant crime. One of the most bizarre was to blame migrant rapes on “nordic alcohol culture” and “ignorance.”

9. Swedish school scores are suffering because of migrants.

The Swedish school system is also suffering under the weight of mass migration according to the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) survey conducted by the OECD. Sweden is 28th out of 34 countries in Maths, 27th in reading and 27th in science.

“The gap between immigrants and native-born remains a challenge: almost one in two immigrant students (48%) perform below the baseline level in maths, compared with 22% for native-born students,” wrote the OECD in 2015.

10. The majority of Sweden’s unemployed are foreigners.

Taxes in Sweden are high in order to pay for one of the best-funded welfare states on the planet, but are migrants contributing to it? Recent data shows that they aren’t. Last year it was estimated that over half of the unemployed people in Sweden are foreigners and of the record-breaking 163,000 asylum seekers who have come to the country during the migrant crisis, less than 500 have found work.

Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or email at ctomlinson@breitbart.com