German Arrests Russian Suspected of Islamic State Support

22 Feb 2017

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested a Russian citizen accused of financially supporting the Islamic State group and of dealing drugs.

Munich prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday that the 35-year-old man, whose name was not given, was detained in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt following extensive undercover surveillance. His home and workplaces were raided and several hard disks and a small amount of drugs were confiscated.

The suspect, who was arrested Tuesday, allegedly supported IS with his own money but also used Russian social media for fundraising. He allegedly also dealt drugs, the statement said.


