Leaked Report: Six Million Migrants Want To Enter Europe

A leaked secret report from the German security authorities has revealed that almost six million migrants from countries around the Mediterranean want to enter Europe.

The report, which was obtained by German tabloid Bild, claims that there are at least 5.95 million migrants in countries around the Mediterranean who are seeking to enter Europe. In Turkey alone, the report estimates there to be 2.93 million migrants who have set their sights on the benefits of being an asylum seeker in a western European country like Germany OE24 reports.

Libya, according to the report, is presently home to 1.2 million migrants who want to get to Europe. Last year a record-breaking number of migrants crossed the sea to Europe with most of them arriving in Italy. The Italian government has vowed to crack down on illegal migration this year, but the country has seen little slowdown in the number of migrants arriving so far.

Jordan, which has taken in a large amount of Syrians fleeing the civil war, is also mentioned in the report. The German security services estimate there could be up to 720,000 migrants in Jordan who want to come to Europe.

Central African migrants are also accounted for in the report, which claims most come to Libya and Algeria after travelling to Mali and Niger which have become hubs for migrants.

The German report matches a similar migration report by the European border agency Frontex which was released last year. Frontex said that the level of African migration would rise in the coming years and much of it would be sparked by the economic situation in highly populous west-African countries.

On Tuesday President of the European Parliament (EP) Antonio Tajani backed up the report when he told Italian media, “if the problem of Africa is not tackled—drought, malnutrition—we will have millions and millions and Africans pushing [to enter Europe] and dams and walls will not be sufficient [to hold them back].”

European Council President Donald Tusk has also warned that the unchecked migration of millions of people could overwhelm the European Union if the Libyan route remains open. “The flow of migrants from Libya into Italy and the EU is not sustainable,” Tusk said earlier this month.

The Austrian military intelligence service released a forecast last month with a striking prediction, claiming by 2020 Europe could see an influx of up to 15 million migrants. The Austrians also cited the increase of West-African migrants as a driving force for the increase in numbers.

