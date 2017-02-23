Immigrants in Swedish No-Go Area Call for ‘Family Deportations’ of Criminal Migrants

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Immigrant residents of the notorious Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby are fed up with constant violence and have called for the deportation of entire families of criminal migrants.

Immigrant residents of Rinkeby, often cited as an example of a no-go zone, are getting angry about the constant violence in their neighbourhood over the last week. Businesses and other buildings have been vandalised, multiple cars set on fire and there have been assaults, including one on a photographer for one of Sweden’s biggest newspaper.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“The police should have more powers. We should make the penalties harsher and expel those who commit serious crimes. Not only them, but also their families. I honestly believe that it is the only way. They’re not afraid of prison,” one man told Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

“They sell drugs like candy and it is very Swedish young people who come here just to shop. Everything is done quite openly. I see all of this from my window,” said another man.

Many of the residents of Rinkeby are from the Middle East, Africa and other regions, some having fled wars. One resident said that he wouldn’t be going anywhere even with the area erupting into violence. “I fled from my home country. I will not run away again,” he told the paper.

A female resident who had lived in the area for the last 27 years blamed the violence on a lack of jobs. “All these young guys who just stand here. Look at them. Why are they doing nothing? They need to do something and think about other things instead of arguing,” she said.

According to reports the problem of unemployment is widespread among the migrant community in Sweden. Of the total number of unemployed in Sweden, it is estimated that half are migrants.

The riots in Rinkeby erupted soon after U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the effect that mass migration has had on the country during a rally. The actual cause of the riots is unknown and unlike the recent Paris riots, it does not seem to have a clear incident that sparked the looting and destruction.

Despite there being little evidence to show what caused the violence, former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich floated a theory that they were directly caused by the remarks made by President Trump.

On Twitter Reich wrote, “Trump’s lies have consequences,” and added, “48 hrs after his comments on Sweden, riots broke out in an immigrant community.” The comment has since been deleted, but only after the former Secretary of Labor was mocked by many for his theory.

Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or email at ctomlinson@breitbart.com