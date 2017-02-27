Skip to content

PHOTOS: German Carnival Floats Depict Decapitated Trump, Hitler Comparisons

A float showing US president Donald Trump and the Statue of Liberty are seen at the Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany on February 27, 2017. / AFP / PATRIK STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)
PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

German cities held their annual Rose Monday float parades today, with many mocking U.S. President Donald Trump, Brexit, and European populist leaders.

The carnival celebrations in Germany are one of the biggest holidays of the year and a part of the celebrations are a float parade on Rosenmontag or Rose Monday.

From Cologne to Dusseldorf the major theme of the float parades this year was U.S. President Trump, whom they depicted performing sex acts with the Statue of Liberty, and being decapitated by a guillotine.

Photo: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Photo: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

In Dusseldorf, President Trump was shown performing a sex act on the statue of liberty, a criticism by the satirist that he was “screwing liberty” because of his travel ban against countries know to either sponsor terrorism or harbour large radical Islamic extremist elements.

Photo: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Another float in the parade showed the Statue of Liberty with the severed head of the President with “America Resist!” painted on her chest. The float was likely referencing the controversial cover of German magazine Der Spiegel in which Trump was portrayed cutting off the head of the statue in an Islamic state-style execution.

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 27: A float featuring U.S. President Donald Trump (L-R), Marine Le Pen of Front National, Geert Wilders of Partij voor de Vrijheid and Adolf Hitler drives in the annual Rose Monday parade on February 27, 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Political satire is a traditional cornerstone of the annual parades and the ascension of Trump to the U.S. presidency, the rise of the populist far-right across Europe and the upcoming national elections in Germany provided rich fodder for float designers this year. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

Photo: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Trump was joined by Front National French leader Marine le Pen, and Dutch firebrand leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV) Geert Wilders in a float that compared the trio to a blonde Adolf Hitler. The float read “blonde is the new brown”.

COLOGNE, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 27: A mask featuring U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in the annual Rose Monday parade on February 27, 2017 in Cologne, Germany. Political satire is a traditional cornerstone of the annual parades and the ascension of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, the rise of the populist far-right across Europe and the upcoming national elections in Germany provided rich fodder for float designers this year. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

In Cologne, the violent imagery toward the U.S. President was also on display. President Trump’s severed head was shown on one float hung from a guillotine.

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 27: A float featuring British Premier Theresa May drives in the annual Rose Monday parade on February 27, 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Political satire is a traditional cornerstone of the annual parades and the ascension of Trump to the U.S. presidency, the rise of the populist far-right across Europe and the upcoming national elections in Germany provided rich fodder for float designers this year. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

Photo: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Trump was not the only focus of the West German satirists. British Prime Minister Theresa May was shown on one Dusseldorf float putting a pistol in her own mouth which said “Brexit” on the side.

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 27: A float featuring the polish government drives in the annual Rose Monday parade on February 27, 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Political satire is a traditional cornerstone of the annual parades and the ascension of Trump to the U.S. presidency, the rise of the populist far-right across Europe and the upcoming national elections in Germany provided rich fodder for float designers this year. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

Photo: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

The Polish government, which has had strained relations with the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the past year, is shown as a pig eating sausages labelled “democracy” and defecating “dictatorship.” In January, head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Merkel bore some responsibility for negative coverage of Poland by German media.

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 27: A float featuring a member of the german party AfD (Alternative fuer Deutschland) drives in the annual Rose Monday parade on February 27, 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Political satire is a traditional cornerstone of the annual parades and the ascension of Trump to the U.S. presidency, the rise of the populist far-right across Europe and the upcoming national elections in Germany provided rich fodder for float designers this year. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

The German anti-mass migration party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) were not spared either.

A float claiming to show an AfD supporter showed a fat man with an anti-Merkel badge, and AfD badge and a Lügenpresse, or “lying press” badge. The party has seen gains in recent regional elections and is currently the third largest behind Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) led by former European Union Parliament President Martin Schulz.

