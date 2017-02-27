Grenade Attack in Swedish Suburb Leaves One Injured

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police have confirmed that a grenade exploded in the Malmo suburb of Lindängen, injuring one in what they are saying was an attempt at murder.

Police cordoned off a townhouse in Malmo’s Lindängen district after reports of an explosion that they believed to have been a hand grenade. One person has been taken to a local hospital with shrapnel injuries according to the authorities and members of Sweden’s national bomb protection were called to the scene newspaper Afton Bladet reports.

“We suspect that there was a grenade,” said police spokesman Calle Persson and added, “there are knowledgeable police officers on site who have concluded this after the object was found at the site and the damage to a person.”

“We examining the case as attempted murder because we believe that the hand grenade thrown with intent to harm. A man has been hit by shrapnel. But if the grenade was directed against him, in particular, I do not know,” he added.

Police say they were called Monday evening just after 9 pm after someone heard an explosion on the property which contains multiple residences.

The national bomb squad is expected to seal off the area and examine the scene for evidence of the cause of the explosion and whether or not any more potential explosive devices are still in the area.

The injured man was taken to hospital with lacerations to one of his legs according to police and is not in life-threatening condition.

A spokesman said that they currently have no suspects in the case and have no suspicion or motive that they are currently examining for the incident.

Another grenade incident occurred earlier Monday when a grenade was discovered in Stockholm in a trash can near the police headquarters in Kista square. The bomb squad was able to remove the grenade without incident.

Last week in the Malmo area of Kronborg, police found a hand grenade in the nearby Pildamma park after scouring the area for weapons relating to a case in which a 15-year-old is suspected of shooting a man. Police said the grenade was unlikely to have any relation to the shooting.

In 2015 Malmo, specifically the no-go suburb of Rosengard, was subject to a number of grenade attacks as many migrants recently travelled from Syria have said they felt like they were back in the war-torn country.

The situation became so bad at one point Sweden had to bring in Goran Mansson who had previously diffused bombs in war zones like the former Yugoslavia, Iraq and Lebanon. “It is strange to be doing almost the same in Malmo that I was doing in Iraq,” he explained.

