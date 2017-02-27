Philippine Militants Release Video of German’s Beheading

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Abu Sayyaf extremists in the Philippines have released a video of the beheading of a German hostage.

The brief video circulated Monday by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi websites, is the first sign that the brutal militants proceeded with their threat to kill Jurgen Gustav Kantner in the southern Philippines after a Sunday ransom deadline lapsed.

The video shows Kantner sitting in a grassy clearing and saying “Now he kill me” shortly before a masked militant beheads him with a curved knife. A few gunmen mutter “Allahu Akbar,” or God is great.