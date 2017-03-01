SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

VILLOGNON (FRANCE) (AFP) – A French policeman accidentally fired his weapon Tuesday, slightly injuring two people at an event where President Francois Hollande was speaking in southwestern France, an informed source said.

Hollande was inaugurating part of a high-speed rail line in Villognon, in the Charente region, when the accident occurred, the source said.

He said the policeman, a gendarme helping to provide security for the president, had inadvertently set off the gun.

“The bullet grazed one person’s calf and then lodged in another person’s leg,” he said, adding that the victims were in a VIP area at the time.

Firefighters evacuated them but said their injuries were “light”.

Hollande continued his speech after the incident, witnesses said.