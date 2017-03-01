Radical Muslim Plotting to Join Islamic State and Enslave 9-Year-Old Girl Faces Jail

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Muslim convert from London, who wrote in his diary how he planned to buy a nine-year-old virgin slave girl after he joined Islamic State, faces jail for terrorism offences.

Patrick Kabele from Willesden, Northwest London, was stopped at Gatwick Airport on his way to Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul on 20 August 2016, Metropolitan Police revealed in a statement.

The 32-year-old, who wrote in his diary he had a “death wish”, was found guilty of preparation of terrorist acts by a jury sitting at Woolwich Crown Court Tuesday. He was remanded in custody.

Giving evidence during the trial, Mr. Kabele insisted slaves are allowed in Islam.

“In our religion, Islam, it’s OK to have slaves. The prophet had slaves, so I’m talking if I ever possess slaves,” he said. “I’m saying slaves is connected to the religion. It’s an integral part of our religion.”

The former scaffolder, who practised martial arts, also wrote about “seeding some women over here, UK white” and said “I dont kiss anymore” in the diary he stored on his phone.

The Daily Mail reports that the extremist also wrote: “My plan remains the same. It’s only my [attitude] towards women and children, i.e. not giving a f*ck.

“I am talking seeding women. Chinese, Indian, whatever. In Uganda, multiple wives and sh*t on the side.”

He added in one entry: “‘If i ever marry again its gotta be a virgin 9yrs old as what i would want. The younger & experienced [sic] the better.

“I wouldnt rule out a matron to protect my self from the sun till i have the funds for a young virgin. I dont kiss anymore.”

In another entry, he wrote: “If i ever possess slaves i wont free them except maybe on my death bed fisabillah. With priority given to those who become muslim first.”

Then, on 5 August, Mr. Kabele wrote: “I want to fight on the frontline where there’s the heaviest gunfire/thickest action, I got a death wish but not by my own hand.”

Commander Dean Haydon, MPS Counter Terrorism Command, said in a statement: “Kabele’s intention to join Isis is made very clear in his own notes.

“Due to the good work of officers at the airport, who spotted Kabele and questioned him, as well as the investigation team who pieced the case together, we have prevented someone from travelling to fight for a terrorist group.”