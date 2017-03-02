Ten Incidents in Ten Days That Proved Trump Right on Sweden’s Migration Problem

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The media and Swedish politicians were in an uproar after President Donald J. Trump chose to highlight the negative effects of mass migration in Sweden. But ten days later, here are ten incidents that proved him right.

When former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt asked the U.S. president “what is he smoking?” on Twitter and other celebrities berated President Trump over his comments on 19 February, many wondered what is actually going on in Sweden. Here is a list of incidents that have occurred since that speech proving President Trump may have even been downplaying the situation in the Scandinavian nation:

1. Large scale riots in the No Go Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby

Less than 48 hours after Trump gave his speech, the infamous migrant-populated No Go neighbourhood of Rinkeby was engulfed in violence when several cars were set on fire, shops were looted, and others attacked after police arrested a man in the area. A group of 30 young men also attacked police, who were pelted with rocks and stones; and officers had to retreat to a nearby petrol station to escape the violence.

2. Left wing newspaper photojournalist attacked in No Go Zone

During the Rinkeby riots, left wing major Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter sent one of their photographers to take pictures and cover the looting and destruction. He arrived on the scene around 10 pm and was approached by several men who beat him and stole his camera. After escaping and calling the police, authorities told him he would have to make it to a hospital on his own because the area was too dangerous for them.

3. Hand grenade randomly found in a park in Malmö

Imagine strolling through your favourite park. The last thing you would expect to find is a live hand grenade. But not in the heavily migrant city of Malmö, where one was found by police in the Pildamma park. Even more bizarre is the fact the police were looking for a gun in connection with a recent shooting in the area by a 15-year-old boy and said the hand grenade had no connection to the shooting.

4. Another hand grenade found in Stockholm

On Monday in Stockholm’s Kista square, another hand grenade was found left in a garbage bin near the local headquarters of the police. The bomb squad was called in and detonated it in a controlled explosion. Police have no idea why the grenade was left in the trash bin and have no suspects.

5. Grenade attack in Malmö injures a man

With all the hand grenades lying around in random bins and parks, it is inevitable that one eventually gets used. This was the case earlier this week in Malmö’s Lindängen district when police were alerted to an explosion in a residential area. No one was killed in the incident, which police are treating as an attempted murder case, but one man suffered shrapnel wounds to his leg and was hospitalised.

6. Sympathies for Islamic State growing in Sweden

Swedish security services have announced the number of sympathisers of the terrorist group has gone up. This is due to the many Swedes who went to fight with Islamic State in the Middle East who return, spread their ideology, and are recruiting new members. Many of them have been encouraged to return to Sweden by some city governments like Lund who have offered them debt relief, free housing, and driving lessons.

7. Swedish library bans book critical of mass migration

Many Swedes are afraid to speak up about mass migration because they are afraid of being called racist. But even a Kurdish Iranian-born economist is not free from the politically correct mindset. Economist Tino Sanandaji wrote a book on mass migration called Mass Challenge and because it offers real facts when looking at migration a library in Stockholm is refusing to stock it because they claim it “promotes racism”.

8. Swedish ambulance workers demand “military” defence equipment to service No Go Zones

Gordon Grattidge of the Swedish ambulance union demanded the government give paramedics access to body armour and helmets because of the numerous attacks they receive when trying to answer calls in No Go Zones.

“It’s too dangerous to enter. We can be prevented from entering. We may be blocked from getting out. Vehicles can be sabotaged at the site. We can be exposed to physical violence. In seconds it can turn to attacks on our vehicles or against us personally… It can be stone throwing and even worse. Hand grenades have been thrown at police so that is a great concern,” he said.

9.Sweden refuses to charge migrant who got his then 14-year-old wife pregnant

Swedish prosecutors have dropped charges of child sex assault on a man who married a girl in Syria when she was 13 or 14 and got her pregnant due to the fact that the act occurred before they were in Sweden. By contrast, any Swedes that try the same thing abroad will be subject to criminal charges.

10. … and despite everything, Swedish politicians still think migration makes their country STRONGER!

Of course, after President Trump called Sweden out on their failure to manage the migrant crisis Swedish politicians had no choice but to double down and stick to the party line, no matter the facts. Former Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt was one of many who wanted to hit back, speaking “warmly about continued migration and [saying] that it strengthens the country” to a mainstream Swedish newspaper, remarking that his homeland is a “country of immigration”.

