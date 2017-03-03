SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

American video journalist Tim Pool claims he was told to leave the Stockholm no go suburb of Rinkeby by police after masked men started following him.

American journalist Tim Pool has been in Sweden the past week investigating No Go Zones like Malmö’s infamous Rosengård suburb and various no go areas in the capital, Stockholm. As he was exploring the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby, he claimed masked men approached him and police told him to leave. However, police deny he was escorted out of the area, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.

According to Pool, he wasn’t even filming when several men started following him and his group. He said police also started following him, and when the men put on masks Swedish officers told him to leave the area so as not to cause an incident.

Pool released a video on his YouTube channel that shows him speaking with a Swedish photographer in the centre of Rinkeby. The migrant-heavy area was recently plagued by looting and violence, including cars being set on fire, after a local man was arrested by police. The video then cuts to Pool saying police had told him the group needed to leave or up to fifty men could come and drastically escalate the tense situation.

The video continues showing a Swedish police van following Pool and his associates away from the shopping centre for several minutes escorting them out of the No Go Zone.

The police have fired back against Pool’s claims, saying the increased police presence was due to a “poetry event”. A spokesman said: “We had extra police on the ground today and tonight because of the poetry evening in Rinkeby because there will be so many visitors.”

The police alleged the reason they told Pool to leave was because he was filming locals and it might cause trouble because people in the area don’t like to be filmed.

The shopping area in Rinkeby is where an Australian television crew was attacked last year. The Channel Nine crew had come to the area to investigate the effects of mass migration when they were approached by several men and were punched, kicked, and rammed with a car.

Only months later in Husby, another no go migrant-heavy suburb of Stockholm, a Norwegian TV crew was attacked in a cafe while they were interviewing Swedish-Iranian economist Tino Sandandaji. Mr. Sandandaji recently released a book called Mass Challenge, a “sincere and evidence-driven analysis” of the country’s immigration policy, that was banned by a library in Stockholm for allegedly promoting racism.

Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or email at ctomlinson@breitbart.com