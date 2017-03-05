Somali Asylum Seeker Accused of Raping Helpless Pensioners and Killing An Elderly Woman

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An 18-year-old Somali asylum seeker is said to have sexually abused two elderly men in a retirement home and attacking the wife of one of the men leading to her death. He will now go to trial.

The Somali is said to have entered a retirement home in the town of Neuenhaus at around 3 am on 22 October of last year by sneaking in through an unlocked door. He is accused of then proceeding to sexually abuse two elderly men and beating an 87-year-old woman, Neue Osnabrück Zeitung reports.

In a press release, the Osnabrück prosecutor said that the asylum seeker first entered the room of a 59-year-old man who was half paralysed by a stroke, touching him inappropriately. Police say he had the intention of raping the man. He then moved on into another room where he sexually abused an 87-year-old man.

After noticing that the man shared a room with his wife, the Somali teen beat her bloody, fearing that she might shout out and he would be caught. She was hit so hard that the prosecutor said she later died after choking on her own blood.

The 18-year-old was caught in the hallway of the home by one of the nurses on duty, but fled the scene before police could arrive. He was arrested later that day.

According to Alexander Retemeyer, spokesman for the prosecution office, there was no previous connection between the attacker and his victims.

The public prosecutor’s office has announced that the asylum seeker will be put on trial for murdering the elderly woman. He is currently being held in a psychiatric hospital.

The horrific case is not the first time a senior has been sexually abused by a young asylum seeker. In Austria, a 17-year-old Afghan asylum seeker raped a 72-year-old woman who was out walking her dog. The migrant received only 20 months in prison and, because of the short sentence, was not eligible for deportation.

Just over a year after the brutal attack, the woman was revealed to have suffered continued illness due to the attack. The victim’s daughter of said her mother’s health had rapidly deteriorated after the attack, and that she was being fed via a feeding tube. She added that her mother’s “body, mind, and especially her soul has given up.”

