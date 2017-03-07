London Bridge Closed Due to ‘Suspicious Vehicle’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

One of London’s major transport centres was in chaos Tuesday afternoon after London Bridge Station was shut due to a “suspicious vehicle” left nearby.

Police were seen deploying a bomb disposal robot as workers and travellers left the station and surrounding buildings. Office workers were also told to stay indoors and away from windows.

The rail station, which is the fourth busiest in the capital, was evacuated along with the bus station. Trains were also not calling at the tube station.

Witnesses report people rushing to get away from the scene.

The nearby bridge across the River Thames was also closed to traffic.

The closure means there are also no services at Charing Cross, the fifth busiest station, as well as Waterloo East, which links to the busiest station.

Network Rail said: “London Bridge main line station has been closed while emergency services deal with an incident nearby.

“No trains are running to or through it, which means that there are no services running from Charing Cross, Waterloo East and Cannon Street.

“Passengers should check with their operator before they travel this afternoon as significant disruption is expected.”

The incident was stood down at 3.30pm.