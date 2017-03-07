SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The BBC has given a warning to one of its veteran feminist presenters after she said men who have gender reassignment surgery can never be “real women”.

Dame Jenni Murray, who presents Radio 4’s Women’s Hour, said that male-to-female transsexuals had grown up with all the privileges of being men and therefore did not know what it was truly like to be a woman.

On Monday, bosses at the corporation said they had reminded her she must remain “impartial” on controversial issues.

In an article for the Sunday Times Magazine, Dame Jenni also said many men who transition to being women model themselves on a male view of what femininity is.

She singled out comments by trans woman India Willougby in a Women’s Hour interview.

“India held firmly to her belief that she was a ‘real woman’, ignoring the fact that she had spent all of her life before her transition enjoying the privileged position in our society generally accorded to a man.

“In a discussion about the Dorchester hotel’s demands that its female staff should always wear make-up, have a manicure and wear stockings over shaved legs, she was perfectly happy to go along with such requirements.

“There wasn’t a hint of understanding that she was simply playing into the stereotype — a man’s idea of what a woman should be.”

Dame Jenni also referred to Anglican vicar Rev. Peter Stone, who transitioned to being Carol, who she accused of being more concerned about what clothes to wear than the struggle of women to secure the right to be clergy in the Church of England.

“I remember asking Carol what she owed those women who had struggled for so long to have their calling to the priesthood acted upon. His calling, as a man, had never been questioned. I had nothing but a blank look and more concerns about clothing. ‘I know it sounds silly,’ she said. ‘But I’ve nothing to wear.'”

Dame Jenni also said she was against trans activists campaigning to change the term ‘breast cancer’ to ‘chest cancer’ or rename ‘breastfeeding’ as just ‘feeding’.

“Sorry, but I breastfed my kids and it was my breast that was cut off when I had cancer. No debate,” she wrote.

The cultural war over transgenderism has been escalating for the last few years across the Western world.

Breitbart London reported last week on a bus campaign in Spain protesting the teaching of gender ideology in schools.

The bus, which was covered in a slogan saying “Boys have penises, girls have vaginas. Don’t be fooled” was impounded by Madrid city council.