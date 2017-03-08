Danish Media Accuses Russia of Trying to Incite Rioting in Swedish Suburb

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Danish radio station Radio24syv claims to have received a tip from an individual in Rinkeby that Russian journalists attempted to pay residents in Rinkeby to “make trouble”.

According to a source, which the radio station has chosen to keep anonymous, a Russian television crew showed up to the Stockholm suburb, which is heavily populated by migrants, and offered 400 Swedish Crowns (£36) to young men willing to perform “actions” for the camera.

“They came to us and told us they wanted to see some action. They would bribe us with 400 Swedish crowns each,” said the radio station’s source which they have chosen to name ‘Mohammed’. The broadcaster claims that the identity of Mohammed has been verified. He and his friend were allegedly approached by the journalists who introduced themselves as being from a Russian broadcaster, though Mohammed failed to identify which one.

Mohammed said the journalists spoke to them and then spoke to each other in Russian and he did not know what they were talking about. He continued, “While we were talking with them, the police came over to us. We would not do any of that. But when the police came, the Russian journalists said that it was us who had said that we would show them some action for 400 kronor each.”

The Swedish police have refused to comment on the matter when asked by the radio station.

The migrant-heavy suburb of Rinkeby, often referred to as a No Go Zone, was in the news when riots broke out less than 48 hours after U.S. President Donald J. Trump brought world attention to the problems of mass migration in Sweden.

During the riots, a photographer from Swedish paper Dagens Nyheter was attacked and robbed of his camera by a gang of youths. He asked for police help to get to an ambulance but police told him he would have to get there on his own because the situation was too dangerous.

After the riots, immigrant residents of the area were interviewed by Swedish media. Some of them not only condemned the violence but said the perpetrators and their families should be deported back to the country they came from.

An American journalist even attempted to go to the area to see for himself what the suburb was like, the same one in which an Australian TV crew were attacked last year, and claims he was told by police that he had to leave for his own safety.

