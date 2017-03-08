Kellyanne Conway Praised in London Assembly for International Women’s Day

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

London Assembly Member David Kurten has hailed President Donald Trump’s White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway in a speech in the assembly chamber today, International Women’s Day.

Mr. Kurten — who was elected on a UK Independence Party (UKIP) ticket after first showcasing his abilities here on Breitbart London — used his speech to state:

“Women have made immense strides in politics and in many many areas over the past decade. We now have the second female prime minister of this country, which is a fantastic thing. In America last year we had the first female presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. She lost the election and Donald Trump won. “But probably due to the skill and intelligence of the very first female campaign manager of a successful winning president of the United States election, so congratulations to her”.

Mr. Kurten went on to call “little pink hats” a “false stereotype of the great things women are doing” and hailed all the female Brexit campaigners who stood “shoulder to should with men” and praised the votes and activism of women who made Brexit happen.

WATCH: